DC directs best medical treatment to blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir here Tuesday visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where he inquired about the health of Warsak Road's blast victims.

He visited different wards directing the doctors to provide the best medical treatment to the victims.

At least seven people including four children sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device planted under concrete stones at the roadside went off this morning on Warsak Road Peshawar.

The DC urged people to avoid rushing in hospital wards.

He said that all available resources should be utilized for the treatment of the injured.