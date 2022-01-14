DC directs BISE Hyderabad to make COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory

UrduPoint.com

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has directed Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad to make the attachment of COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for all the enrolled students

Through a recent correspondence addressed to the board's chairman the DC said that a sudden surge of some new variant of the virus was occurring.

"These development have made it incumbent upon all the government functionaries to ensure that all possible methods and routes be adopted to defeat this deadly virus," he underlined.

The DC advised the chairman that the attachment of proof of vaccination issued by NADRA should be made compulsory with the submission of the enrolment, admission and examination forms. The move, he pointed out, would target the students of high school and college.

"These measures shall be adopted and implemented quickly to ensure thesafety of students, boards and examination staff as well as the public at large," he wrote.

