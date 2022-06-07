UrduPoint.com

DC Directs CDLD For Early Completion Of Health, Education Related Projects In Rural Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 08:40 PM

DC directs CDLD for early completion of health, education related projects in rural areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Zubair Niazi directed the staff of Community-Driven Local Government (CDLD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for focusing health and educational related uplift schemes to facilitate people residing in rural areas.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting held at his office on Tuesday that was attended by CDLD's staff including Commissioner Finance and Planning, Program Officer, Social Mobilizer and District education Officer.

Program Officer CDLD briefed the meeting about the ongoing developmental schemes, procedure for approving funds, and other important features of CDLD policy.

He said that main objective of the CDLD was to achieve a sustainable improvement in the coverage and quality of frontline service delivery through the active involvement of local communities.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the DC appreciated the services being rendered by the staff of CDLD and said that involvement of local communities in uplift schemes as per their desire would pave new phase of development.

He also directed for timely completion of ongoing projects keeping in view merit and transparency at all levels, so that the rural people could facilitate in fulfilling their long-standing demands.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

5 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

5 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

5 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

5 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

7 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.