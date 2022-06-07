DC directs CDLD for early completion of health, education related projects in rural areas

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Zubair Niazi directed the staff of Community-Driven Local Government (CDLD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for focusing health and educational related uplift schemes to facilitate people residing in rural areas.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting held at his office on Tuesday that was attended by CDLD's staff including Commissioner Finance and Planning, Program Officer, Social Mobilizer and District education Officer.

Program Officer CDLD briefed the meeting about the ongoing developmental schemes, procedure for approving funds, and other important features of CDLD policy.

He said that main objective of the CDLD was to achieve a sustainable improvement in the coverage and quality of frontline service delivery through the active involvement of local communities.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the DC appreciated the services being rendered by the staff of CDLD and said that involvement of local communities in uplift schemes as per their desire would pave new phase of development.

He also directed for timely completion of ongoing projects keeping in view merit and transparency at all levels, so that the rural people could facilitate in fulfilling their long-standing demands.