DC directs census teams to verify information and data

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday inspected various areas of Abbottabad city and met with teams to verify census process.

According to the details, the verification process for the census 2023 has been extended till May 15, during which census representatives are going door to door to verify the information.

In this regard, the DC inspected various areas in the city, met with the census teams, examined the record and issued instructions to the relevant staff.

While talking to the people and the team members about the census, the Deputy Commissioner said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to cooperate with each others regarding the data and information.

He also directed the census staff to improve the verification process and provide facilities to the teams.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Gabriel Raza, District Coordinator PBS Aziz and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The DC urged the citizen to cooperate with senses teams and representatives to make the senses process more transparent until May 15.