UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Census Teams To Verify Information And Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 10:30 PM

DC directs census teams to verify information and data

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday inspected various areas of Abbottabad city and met with teams to verify census process

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday inspected various areas of Abbottabad city and met with teams to verify census process.

According to the details, the verification process for the census 2023 has been extended till May 15, during which census representatives are going door to door to verify the information.

In this regard, the DC inspected various areas in the city, met with the census teams, examined the record and issued instructions to the relevant staff.

While talking to the people and the team members about the census, the Deputy Commissioner said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to cooperate with each others regarding the data and information.

He also directed the census staff to improve the verification process and provide facilities to the teams.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Gabriel Raza, District Coordinator PBS Aziz and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The DC urged the citizen to cooperate with senses teams and representatives to make the senses process more transparent until May 15.

Related Topics

Abbottabad May

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arabian Travel Market 2 ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arabian Travel Market 2023

35 minutes ago
 World FZO’s 9th Annual International Conference ..

World FZO’s 9th Annual International Conference &amp; Exhibition concludes in ..

35 minutes ago
 KMC marks Day' on name firefighters martyred in No ..

KMC marks Day' on name firefighters martyred in North Karachi factory fire trage ..

36 minutes ago
 PM condemns firing on teachers in Kurram, condoles ..

PM condemns firing on teachers in Kurram, condoles with bereaved families

36 minutes ago
 ANP condemns killing of teachers in Upper Kurram

ANP condemns killing of teachers in Upper Kurram

36 minutes ago
 Admin to frame new SOPs for restaurants, fast-food ..

Admin to frame new SOPs for restaurants, fast-food outlets

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.