DC directs CEOs for action against officers over not visiting field

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Shaikh Saturday directed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all departments to take strict action against those officers who failed to visit their fields positively.

After receiving complaints against heads of some departments of district government, the DC took serious notice of lethargic attitude of heads of various departments and said that field visit was mandatory for all officers to improve their performance as well as provide quality service and resolving public complaints.

He directed CEOs of all departments including health and education to monitor their departments and ensure visit of concerned officers in the field at least twice in a week.

Issuing notice, the DC made it clear, that this order would also be applicable on the Xens of departments which were executing development schemes across the district, said a spokesperson for local administration.

All members of school councils and health welfare councils in Faisalabad city were also bound to hold their meetings regularly on first Thursday of each month.

The DC directed the officers of city district government to leave their offices and focus on field monitoring so that performance of their departments could be improved and development projects could be completed without any delay, spokesperson added.