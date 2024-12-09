Open Menu

DC Directs Clean Drinking Water Supply For Tank Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan has directed the officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted clean drinking water supply for the residents of the district.

He expressed these views by chairing a meeting to discuss drinking water supply related issues in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor, Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal, TMO, and other officials from the relevant departments.

During the meeting, the relevant officials briefed the meeting on various matters relating to clean drinking water supply and informed that effective measures were being made to ensure availability of potable water for the citizens.

The DC directed to ensure the daily distribution of drinking water to prevent any disruption in water supply for the people of the area.

DC Tanveer Khan emphasized that any shortfall in water supply should be addressed immediately and the administration will utilize all available resources to resolve the issue.

