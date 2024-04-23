Open Menu

DC Directs Cleaning Of Drains Ahead Immediately Ahead Of Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM

DC directs cleaning of drains ahead immediately ahead of rain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi on Tuesday directed relevant department to ensure immediate cleaning of drains across the district in anticipation of possible rains, to facilitate swift drainage of rainwater.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding the cleaning of drains across the city in his office.

The deputy commissioner said that a letter would be written to the higher authorities through the Commissioner to allocate the budget for cleaning the drains.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned officers to play their key role in keeping the pumping stations functional and ensure that the defected machines were also repaired.

The meeting was attended by MD WASA Zeeshan Malik and other relevant officers.

