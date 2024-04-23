DC Directs Cleaning Of Drains Ahead Immediately Ahead Of Rain
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi on Tuesday directed relevant department to ensure immediate cleaning of drains across the district in anticipation of possible rains, to facilitate swift drainage of rainwater.
He was presiding over a meeting regarding the cleaning of drains across the city in his office.
The deputy commissioner said that a letter would be written to the higher authorities through the Commissioner to allocate the budget for cleaning the drains.
The deputy commissioner directed the concerned officers to play their key role in keeping the pumping stations functional and ensure that the defected machines were also repaired.
The meeting was attended by MD WASA Zeeshan Malik and other relevant officers.
Recent Stories
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt's priority to protect life, property of people: DC6 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt releases long awaited funds for local councils6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt wants to address travelling problems of student through motorbike scheme: minister16 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas to observe World Immunization Week16 minutes ago
-
Rs.788.8m fine imposed on 7523 electricity thieves, 6159 arrested in 227 days: FESCO spokesman16 minutes ago
-
International vloggers witness National Assembly session16 minutes ago
-
SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan on April 24 to repair pipelines26 minutes ago
-
Ayaz reaffirms resolve to further deepen fraternal Pak-Saudi ties26 minutes ago
-
Man arrested over grabbing land through fake stamp paper26 minutes ago
-
Iranian president arrives in Karachi27 minutes ago
-
CCP conditionally approves technology transfer agreement between SSGCL to boost LGM manufacturing36 minutes ago
-
Decayed body recovered from house46 minutes ago