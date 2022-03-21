DC directs complete eradication of dengue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad has directed all departments concerned to intensify measures for complete eradication of dengue in Faisalabad district.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue. ADC HQ Kashif Raza Awan, AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, CEO DHA Dr. Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemic control Dr. Zulqarnain, SDRTA Muhammad Sarwar, education, Health, Social Welfare, Environment, Civil Defense, Livestock, Industries, Labor, WASA, PHA, Punjab Police, TEVTA and other departments were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there is a danger of dengue virus as current season is conducive for its growth and spread of its larvae so no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that district heads of all departments should fulfill their responsibilities for prevention of dengue and in case of negligence they would be held responsible. He also directed to expedite surveillance activities in the field and said that possible sources of dengue larvae breeding should not be overlooked in addition to check tyre shops, junkyards, plant nurseries on daily basis. All departments should regularly submit reports about their activities through android phones, he added. He also urged to hold regular meetings of Tehsil Emergency Response Committee in Tehsils - Chak Jhumra, City and Jaranwala.