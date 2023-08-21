Open Menu

DC Directs Completion Of Delimitations Within Timeframe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 08:25 PM

An important meeting regarding the finalization of delimitations after the 7th Population & Housing Census 2023 in the provincial metropolis was held here with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad in the chair on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :An important meeting regarding the finalization of delimitations after the 7th Population & Housing Census 2023 in the provincial metropolis was held here with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad in the chair on Monday.

Besides, the Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADC), Saniya Safi and Naveed Akbar, Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Zahid Younas and Marvi Malik Sher, Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), the officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Bureau of Statistics, Local Govt, Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the directives of the ECP regarding delimitations of Constituencies and the code of conduct were discussed in detail.

On this occasion, the DC Peshawar directed for strict implementation of the directives and code of conduct of the ECP regarding the delimitation of the constituencies and completion of the process within the stipulated time.

