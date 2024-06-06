DC Directs Concerned Officers To Ensure Display Of Price List In Markets, Hotels
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) District administration launched crackdown to ensure provision of edible items at affordable rates
in the markets and hotels.
During raid, the district administration had found two hotels selling bread on high rates and imposed fine on them to restrict violating the price list on Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu also paid surprise visit to various parts of the city and checked weight of bread at Qureshi tikka shop and tandoor.
DC directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure quality of bread and its weight during checking.
It is worth mentioning here that Official rate of 100 gram bread was set as Rs 13.
The DC directed all the hotel and tandoor owners to display the rate list at prominent places.
He warned using plastic bags while selling the edible items to the customers.
