DC Directs Contractors To Immediately Construct Koza Banga Road

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:10 PM

DC directs contractors to immediately construct Koza Banga road

BATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) ::On the complaints of the people of the area Deputy Commissioner Batagram Abdul Hameed Khan directed the contractors to immediate construct road from Kas Bridge to Koza Banda, which is in dilapidated conditions that leads to any untoward incident.

The road from Kas Bridge to Koza Banda had become very bad and impassable due to the use of heavy machinery during the construction of Ogi roads on this the public registered their grievances about the road.

On this DC Batagram took prompt action by directing Additional Assistant Commissioner Azhar Khan to pay a visit and inspect Koza Banda Road. AC Azhar Khan along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Batgram and met the contractors and apprised them of the difficulties faced by the people.

The contractors working on Ogi Road assured that the work would be completed within a week.

Meanwhile, Additional AC and SHO Waris Khan and ASI Abdul Ghaffar visited Koza Banda Baniyan Bazaar and raided various shops of the bazaar. During the check, heavy fines were imposed on shopkeepers selling petrol, diesel illegally and above the government rate and also instructed all the people in Koza Banda Bazaar that they could registered their complaints about over charging on the following number 0997310136. The district administration will take stern action against those involved in this illegal business.

