DC directs crackdown against encroachment mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (R) Khalid Mahmood has directed Assistant Commissioners for launching a crackdown against the encroachment mafia occupying graveyards land.

The directives were issued against the applications filed by citizens against the encroachment mafia during an open court on Tuesday.

Some people have also submitted applications to the Deputy Commissioner regarding revenue department related problems. The Deputy Commissioner issued on spot directives to Tehsildars for solution of citizens problems.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano, ADC (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan, Deputy Director (Data-Base) Mohammad Asghar Khan, Tehsildars, Sub-Registrars and Revenue Staff, a large number of general public were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the objective of holding open courts is to fill the gap between the people and administration (government) and resolution of problems at their door steps.

The DC asked the officials to keep him informed regarding action on applications and complaints.