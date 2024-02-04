Open Menu

DC Directs Crackdown On Alms Seekers In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) In a decisive move led by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates took robust action against beggars across Islamabad on Sunday.

The ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said that thirteen beggars were apprehended in various city areas and promptly handed over to Kohsar police station.

The initiative targeted professional beggars who also faced detention, while underage children found begging were compassionately directed to the Edhi Center. This ongoing operation, orchestrated by Assistant Commissioners, aimed to curb the pervasive issue of begging.

Under Memon's watchful eye, the crackdown demonstrates a commitment to maintaining order and upholding the law. The relentless effort to address the beggar predicament showcased the administration's dedication to fostering a secure environment for Islamabad's residents.

