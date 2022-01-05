UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Crackdown On Profiteering, Encroachments On Daily Basis

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

DC directs crackdown on profiteering, encroachments on daily basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood has directed officers of the district administration to visit bazaars to continue crackdown on profiteers and encroachment mafia on daily basis.

He issued these directives while presiding over a performance review meeting of the district departments here on Wednesday. Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Gul Bano, other officers of the district administration and other departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding the performance of all departments.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the administrative officers to supervise the process of Corona vaccination along with teams of the health department to ensure maximum vaccination against the disease.

Similarly, the administrative officers were also directed to join hands with the officers of the Mineral Department to take immediate action against illegal mining and crushing plants. He further directed joint action along with Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) against illegal speed breakers and billboards and taking more steps for provision of facilities to people at public parks, bus stations and other public places.

He also directed the construction of waiting rooms for women at bus stations and cleanliness while the Sports' Department was directed to organise district sports competitions and other positive activities for youth.

The officers were also directed to inspect crowded spots in their areas of jurisdiction and present proposals to address the issue of traffic jams. The officers were also directed to play an active role in the tree plantation drive to turn Peshawar into a clean and green city.

The district administrator also directed immediate action against illegal loud speakers and consecutive visits to Patwarkhanas to redress public complaints. He directed the officers to resolve complaints lodged on the Pakistan City Portal on merit to provide to the people.

He also directed action against illegal parking in various localities and holding of Khuli Katchehris to resolve public problems at their door steps.

