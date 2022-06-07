UrduPoint.com

DC Directs C&W Department To Expedite Work On Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 05:40 PM

DC directs C&W Department to expedite work on schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower Captain (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi has directed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to expedite work on all under construction buildings of educational institutions.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with the officers of Dir Lower Education Department on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Education Officer Male, District Education Officer Female, Executive Engineer Building, ADEO Male and Female, SDO (Male Lal Qilla), Assistant Programmers (Female / Male). Important projects under construction, and issues facing the Department of Education and important issues such as solutions were discussed.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi directed the authorities of the C&W Department to expedite work on the buildings of all the educational institutions under construction and fill the vacancies of women in the education department as soon as possible.

He said that more classrooms should be set up in the schools which have higher numbers of students and work on the approved model schools should be expedited.

The meeting was informed that the Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning will submit the PC4 and physical verification report of Government High school Mian Barangola.

Related Topics

Education Male Dir Lal Qilla Women All Government

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

34 minutes ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

55 minutes ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

57 minutes ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

1 hour ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

2 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.