DC directs C&W Department to expedite work on schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower Captain (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi has directed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to expedite work on all under construction buildings of educational institutions.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with the officers of Dir Lower Education Department on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Education Officer Male, District Education Officer Female, Executive Engineer Building, ADEO Male and Female, SDO (Male Lal Qilla), Assistant Programmers (Female / Male). Important projects under construction, and issues facing the Department of Education and important issues such as solutions were discussed.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi directed the authorities of the C&W Department to expedite work on the buildings of all the educational institutions under construction and fill the vacancies of women in the education department as soon as possible.

He said that more classrooms should be set up in the schools which have higher numbers of students and work on the approved model schools should be expedited.

The meeting was informed that the Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning will submit the PC4 and physical verification report of Government High school Mian Barangola.