DC directs DEA for extension in daily wages employees service period

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Monday directed the Chief Executive Officer of District education Authority (DEA) to give extension to daily wages employees in their service period according to rules of the Punjab Employees Act.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of hiring of disabled persons, he directed the officials to observe the three per cent quota of hiring disabled in government and private institutions.

The deputy commissioner said arrangements were being made to provide the one-window facility to the disabled at hospitals while a cricket tournament would also be organized for the blind persons soon.

He said efforts were being made to include disabled persons in the mainstream of life so that this physical imparity would not be able to make them a burden for others.