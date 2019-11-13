DC directs departments for timely completion of projects

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh directed all departments to set priorities for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and ensure timely completion of ongoing projects instead of starting new schemes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh directed all departments to set priorities for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and ensure timely completion of ongoing projects instead of starting new schemes.

He said this while visiting different areas here on Wednesday, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh and Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan were accompanied the deputy commissioner.

The DC said that officers should work diligently to improve performance of departments.

He said that main objective of any provincial department is to achieve good governance at every level, adding that work on civil service reforms is underway as the government is fully aware of problems of civil servants.

He said that officers should perform their duties in accordance with rules and seek guidance from their seniors if they face any difficulty.

He asked them to strictly implement open door policy and keep doors of their offices open for public to resolve their problems.