DC directs departments for timely use of funds

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Noman at the DC office here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by MNA Mehr Ghulam Mohammad Lali, MPAs Mehr Taimoor Amjad Lali, Saleem Bharwana, Deputy Director Development Saeed Ahmed, Building Department, Highways, Public Health Engineering, education, Health, Local Government, WAPDA, Sui Gas and other officers of Municipal Committees and Tehsil Councils were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the meeting, DD Development Saeed Ahmed said that all the development works were in full swing.

The DC directed all the departments to properly use all the funds before the end of fiscal year.

He directed the officers of the departments concerned to provide complete information about these projects within three days.