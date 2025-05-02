DC directs departments to improve citizen services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar Sarmad Salim Akram chaired a meeting to evaluate the performance of district departments and improve public service delivery.

Officials from various government institutions attended the session, presenting reports on their work and discussing solutions to urban issues.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need for efficient, transparent, and accountable governance. He directed departments to address public complaints promptly and maintain direct engagement with citizens to better understand their needs.

The administration reaffirmed its commitment to utilizing all resources to ensure quality services for Peshawar’s residents. Departments were instructed to enhance performance and prioritize public welfare.