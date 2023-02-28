UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Departments To Timely Complete Given Tasks Of PMRU

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kurram Syed Saiful islam Shah on Tuesday directed the concerned departments to timely complete all the given tasks of the Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU).

After the inauguration of the PMRU office at his office and chairing a meeting of all the line departments, he directed heads of the departments to achieve the PMRU tasks within the stipulated time, adding that now a cell had been constituted to review their performance from time to time.

On the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Mauzzam Khan, Assistant Commissioner Lower Kurram Muhammad Adnan and Assistant Commissioner Central Kurram Shah Wazir were also present.

Later the DC held a meeting with protesting traders against prolonged unscheduled load-shedding in the district and directed PESCO officials to reduce the load-shedding time.

He said that 22 hours of load shedding was not acceptable and PESCO should have to take practical steps to overcome the issue, adding that load-shedding was adversely affecting the business activities in the area.

