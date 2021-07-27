UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs DHA To Vaccinate Students At Examination Centers

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC directs DHA to vaccinate students at examination centers

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Suhaib ordered District Health Authority (DHA) to vaccinate students at examinations centers through mobile service.

He asked students not only get themselves inoculated but also create awareness among their parents and relatives about its importance.

During a visit to Sardar Kaure Khan school examinations center on Tuesday, the DC asked about status of vaccination.

He directed superintendent to extend all possible facilities to students and not to spare student found using unfair means in exams.

Principal Kaurw Khan School Tahir Bashir was present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Mobile Student Visit All

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 194.8 million, d ..

41 minutes ago

Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on ..

37 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

38 minutes ago

Estonian Women's Fencing Team Wins Epee Tournament ..

39 minutes ago

Umrah Pilgrims; sterilization efforts intensify at ..

39 minutes ago

European Commission, Portugal sign economic recove ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.