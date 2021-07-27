DC directs DHA to vaccinate students at examination centers

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Suhaib ordered District Health Authority (DHA) to vaccinate students at examinations centers through mobile service.

He asked students not only get themselves inoculated but also create awareness among their parents and relatives about its importance.

During a visit to Sardar Kaure Khan school examinations center on Tuesday, the DC asked about status of vaccination.

He directed superintendent to extend all possible facilities to students and not to spare student found using unfair means in exams.

Principal Kaurw Khan School Tahir Bashir was present on the occasion.