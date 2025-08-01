DC Directs Disciplinary Actions Against Officials Found Negligent In Anti Dengue Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, has decided to take strict action against government officials found negligent in the ongoing anti-dengue campaign.
He directed that absent officials or those found guilty of negligence will be given one warning only, after which action will be initiated against them under the PEEDA Act.
He issued these directives while presiding over the daily meeting on anti-dengue measures at his office. During the meeting, he also ordered the issuance of show-cause notices to certain DDHOs for negligence in sweeping operations in their respective areas.
Dr Sajjad Ahmad, Coordinator of the District Emergency Response Committee, briefed the meeting on the ongoing anti-dengue activities across the district. Reviewing the progress in detail, the DC emphasized the need for continuous sweeping and surveillance in union councils where a high number of dengue cases were reported in previous years.
After the meeting, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema instructed all Assistant Commissioners to strictly seal any offices or shops violating SOPs. He made it clear that no sealed premises are to be de-sealed without his prior approval.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented ..43 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leadership label August 5 annexation as betrayal of Kashmiris’ trust & UN principles43 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace12 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal12 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..12 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties12 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away12 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan13 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs13 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million13 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence13 hours ago