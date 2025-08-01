DC directs disciplinary actions against officials found negligent in anti dengue drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, has decided to take strict action against government officials found negligent in the ongoing anti-dengue campaign.

He directed that absent officials or those found guilty of negligence will be given one warning only, after which action will be initiated against them under the PEEDA Act.

He issued these directives while presiding over the daily meeting on anti-dengue measures at his office. During the meeting, he also ordered the issuance of show-cause notices to certain DDHOs for negligence in sweeping operations in their respective areas.

Dr Sajjad Ahmad, Coordinator of the District Emergency Response Committee, briefed the meeting on the ongoing anti-dengue activities across the district. Reviewing the progress in detail, the DC emphasized the need for continuous sweeping and surveillance in union councils where a high number of dengue cases were reported in previous years.

After the meeting, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema instructed all Assistant Commissioners to strictly seal any offices or shops violating SOPs. He made it clear that no sealed premises are to be de-sealed without his prior approval.