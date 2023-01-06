UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Early Completion Of Digitization Of FDA Property Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 09:09 PM

DC directs early completion of digitization of FDA property record

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh on Friday directed the officers of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to early complete digitization of entire FDA property record so that its allotees could be facilitated at maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh on Friday directed the officers of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to early complete digitization of entire FDA property record so that its allotees could be facilitated at maximum extent.

During visit of FDA Complex here, he took briefing about FDA affairs and performance and directed for ensuring transparency in all development projects.

He said that 20-year Faisalabad Master Plan was approved after five-year struggle and this plan would help in transforming this metropolis into a Model City.

He said that information technology had changed the life standard of all people. Therefore, the FDA officers should also concentrate on early completion of digitization of FDA property record so that speedy and transparent service could be provided to the allotees of these properties and other people.

He also directed to speed up the work for in time completion of sports Complex in FDA City.

This project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.500 million and provide high standard facilities for Indoor Games in a disciplined manner, he added.

He said that Overseas Block would be established over 624 Kanals of land in FDA City besides setting up a police station and journalists' colony there whereas FDA would also establish plant nurseries in addition to ensuring urban forest and orchard plantation in the district.

He said that FDA had 18 residential colonies and 17 commercial markets under control. Therefore, the FDA should activate its wings to provide quality services to the people, he added.

Director General (FDA) Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ikram briefed the DC while Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Director Town Planning Raheel Zafar and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Sports Police Station Visit Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

4 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Wishes Christians of Oriental Churche ..

Pope Francis Wishes Christians of Oriental Churches Merry Christmas

4 minutes ago
 Local government elections in Hyderabad to be held ..

Local government elections in Hyderabad to be held on Jan 15

4 minutes ago
 US unemployment dips in December as job gains rema ..

US unemployment dips in December as job gains remain robust

6 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi attends closing ceremony of ‘Mo ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends closing ceremony of ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for C ..

29 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) teams ca ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) teams catch 3,670 suspicious meters in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.