DC directs early completion of digitization of FDA property record

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh on Friday directed the officers of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to early complete digitization of entire FDA property record so that its allotees could be facilitated at maximum extent.

During visit of FDA Complex here, he took briefing about FDA affairs and performance and directed for ensuring transparency in all development projects.

He said that 20-year Faisalabad Master Plan was approved after five-year struggle and this plan would help in transforming this metropolis into a Model City.

He said that information technology had changed the life standard of all people. Therefore, the FDA officers should also concentrate on early completion of digitization of FDA property record so that speedy and transparent service could be provided to the allotees of these properties and other people.

He also directed to speed up the work for in time completion of sports Complex in FDA City.

This project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.500 million and provide high standard facilities for Indoor Games in a disciplined manner, he added.

He said that Overseas Block would be established over 624 Kanals of land in FDA City besides setting up a police station and journalists' colony there whereas FDA would also establish plant nurseries in addition to ensuring urban forest and orchard plantation in the district.

He said that FDA had 18 residential colonies and 17 commercial markets under control. Therefore, the FDA should activate its wings to provide quality services to the people, he added.

Director General (FDA) Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ikram briefed the DC while Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Director Town Planning Raheel Zafar and others were also present on the occasion.