DC directs early completion of drainage nullah in Buccheri

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Tuesday inspected under construction drainage nullah by Public Health Engineering Department at Bucheri Road.

XEN Public Health Department Shamsuddin Shaikh, Chief Municipal Officer Anees Siyal and other officials were present on the occasion.

DC instructed the Public Health Department and Municipal Committee to bring improvement in their work for provision of clean drinking water to the public and drain out sewerage water.

He said that construction of sewerage drains has been going on for a long time, which is causing difficulties to residents of Taj Colony, Bucheri Road and the public entry point of Nawabshah city.

DC strictly directed contractors for early conclusion of construction work.