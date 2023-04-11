DC directs expediting pace of work on ongoing development projects

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza has said that the speed of work on ongoing development projects across the district should be accelerated and the funds allocated for development projects should be used.

He was presiding over the district development committee meeting on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner was briefed on the ongoing development schemes across the district and other new and ongoing projects including health, education, road maintenance and repair.

The DC said that difficulties or problems faced in the completion of a project or in the continuation of work should be immediately informed, so that they can be resolved in a timely manner.

In the meeting, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, CEO of Education and Health and others relevant officers were also present.