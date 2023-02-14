DC directs FDA to take steps for beautification of roads, overhead bridges, underpasses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar on Tuesday directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to take appropriate steps for early beautification and attraction of roads, overhead bridges and underpasses in the city.

Chairing a meeting at FDA here, he said that role of FDA was very vital in urban development and organized town planning while district administration would provide full support for beautification and development of urban areas.

He reviewed ongoing development projects and directed FDA officers to devise a comprehensive strategy for early renovation, beautification and attraction of roads, overhead bridges and underpasses.

He also underlined the importance of rehabilitation of Nishatabad Overhead Bridge and directed the FDA for beautiful landscaping around this bridge on priority basis.

He also appreciated the ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes and said that strict action should be taken against violators of land use rules and other relevant laws without any discrimination.

He expressed satisfaction over approval of Faisalabad Master Plan and said that this plan was imperative for organized development of the city on modern lines.

Earlier, Director General FDA Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ikram briefed the Deputy Commissioner about administrative structure, powers & functions, legal framework, performance and new initiatives taken for prompt service delivery.

He said that approval of Faisalabad Master Plan was a great achievement of FDA as it would prove a milestone for organized development of this metropolis.

He said that 18 residential colonies and 17 commercial markets were under FDA control whereas FDA City was the mega residential project which was progressing rapidly.

He said the plantation was ensured as per theme and seven orchards were established in FDA City in addition to development of public parks there.

He said that FDA was also digitalizing its entire record for ensuring transparency and automation in its matters. Smart cards would also be issued to the property owners after completion of digitization project, he added.

Additional Director General FDA Abid Husain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Directors Asma Mohsin, Junaid Hasan Manj, Suhail Maqsood, Raheel Zafar, Asim Mehmood, PSO Shabbir Sajid Gujjar and other officers were also present on the occasion.