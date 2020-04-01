UrduPoint.com
DC Directs Flour Mills To Ensure Flour Bags Supply

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :In order to ensure adequate supply of flour to the people, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (r) Anwar ul Haq has directed the flour mills to ensure supply of flour to the citizens at fixed price of Rs 800 per 20 kg bag.

According to a District Administration spokesman, 19 mills of the city and cantt areas have been directed to make arrangements to sell 500 flour bags each through the truck sale points during 9 AM to 4 PM.

He said the district administration was making all out efforts to ensure uninterrupted food supply like 'Atta', pulses, rice, fish, meat, sugar, chicken, milk, vegetables, fruits and other necessary items to the residents during lockdown days.

The DC had issued a notification directing Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary to ensure an interrupted food supply chain here in Sabzi Mandis of the district.

The local administration have enough wheat stock to fulfill the needs of residents of Rawalpindi district for 25 days, he added.

