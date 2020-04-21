DC directs flour mills to ensure supply of 20 kg flour bag at Rs 800 fixed price to citizens

UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has directed the flour mills to ensure supply of flour to the citizens at fixed price of Rs 800 per 20 kg bag

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has directed the flour mills to ensure supply of flour to the citizens at fixed price of Rs 800 per 20 kg bag.

According to a District Administration spokesman, 19 mills of the city and Cantt areas were directed to make arrangements to sell 500 flour bags through the truck sale points during 9 AM to 4 PM.

He said, the district administration was making efforts to ensure uninterrupted food supply like flour, pulses, rice, fish, meat, sugar, chicken, milk, vegetables, fruits and other necessary items to the residents during lockdown.

The DC had issued a notification directing Regional Transport Authority, Secretary to ensure interrupted food supply chain here in Sabzi Mandis all around Rawalpindi district in this regard.

The local administration has enough wheat stock to fulfill the needs of residents of Rawalpindi district, he added.

