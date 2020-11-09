DC directs Food Dept to keep liaison with farmers during sugarcane crushing

DI KHAN, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Khan here Monday directed food department to keep close liaison with farmers and owners of sugar mills during sugarcane crushing season.

He said no compromise would be made on farmers' rights, low weight of sugarcanes from farmers and unlawful profiteering.

The DC expressed these views while chairing a meeting held to review arrangements during season of sugarcanes' crushing in the district. The meeting besides others was attended by owners of sugar mills, representatives of Agriculture, Food and District Administration and other officers concerned.

The meeting discussed different problems related to sugarcane crushing and stressed the need for ensuring provision of sugarcanes on government's notified price list so that maximum profits could be provided to farmers for their hard work.

DC directed staff concerned of district administration and food department to keep liaison with farmers and owners of sugar mills so that all the matters would be resolved amicably.

Food Department has been further directed to monitor their respective areas to discourage role of middlemen in sale and purchase of sugarcanes.

A comprehensive traffic plan should be devised for smooth flow of traffic on roads during crushing season and installation of indicators on trolleys to be ensured to avoid traffic accidents.