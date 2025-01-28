DC directs for 100% completion of PSER registration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir on Tuesday directed the secretaries of all union councils to ensure 100 percent completion of registration under Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) up to February 15, 2025.

During his visit to various union councils in Chak 239/R-B Khannuana here, he said that the government was committed to provide maximum relief especially to the deserving segments of the society. Therefore, the registration centers established at union council level should accelerate efforts for 100 percent completion of registration of deserving families under PSER program, he added.

He also directed the officers of local government to evolve a comprehensive strategy for transparency in PSER registration because its data would be used for Ramzan package during coming fasting month.

He said that all modes of advertisements including announcements through loud speakers of the mosques should be adopted to sensitize the people so that 100 percent target of the PSER program could be achieved within stipulated time period.

He also inspected registration process at various union councils in addition to directing the UC secretaries to strictly implement on Suthra Punjab program in their respective villages.