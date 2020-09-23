UrduPoint.com
DC Directs For Achieving Anti Polio Drive Target

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the health department to achieve 100 percent target of anti polio drive in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the health department to achieve 100 percent target of anti polio drive in the district.

In this connection the polio teams should go door-to-door and administer vaccine drops to the leftover children if any during sweeping days, he added.

Reviewing the anti polio campaign in a meeting, he said, although the polio teams performed duty diligently in first three days of the campaign, the health department should make it sure that no child was left of vaccination.

He also urged Assistant Commissioner Sadar and Secretary RTA to visit General Bus Stand regularly and ensure close monitoring of anti polio campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioners and other officers were also present.

