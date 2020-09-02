DC directs for action against encroachers at all highways of district

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Maghis has directed for strict action against encroachments at all the highways existed in the district

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Maghis has directed for strict action against encroachments at all the highways existed in the district.

In a meeting regarding removal of encroachments from Highways, the DC asked the officials concerned for a comprehensive strategy for removing such encroachments for maintaining smooth flow of traffic.

The DC stressed for ensuring better transport facilities to the citizens and to prevent resettlement and construction along highways and roads.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Deputy Director NHA, DG, Galyat Development Authority, officers of Communication and Works Department, TMO Abbottabad, TMO Havelian, Tehsildar Abbottabad and Tehsildar Settlement.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed on the condition of roads and highways in district.

Meanwhile District administration officers and revenue staff visited Galyaat to ensure implementation of SOPs in all markets.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Kiran visited Nathiagli and inspected the shops and issued instructions on the implementation of safety measures to prevent corona virus.