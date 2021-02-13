DC directs for action against hoarders

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar Friday directed the price control magistrates to take action against shopkeepers involved in price hike

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar Friday directed the price control magistrates to take action against shopkeepers involved in price hike.

Chairing a meeting to review performance of price magistrates at his office, he expressed dissatisfaction with the magistrates for not conducting raids.

He directed them to inspect at least 10 shops daily and send its pictorial evidence to the DC office. No magistrate was allowed to send his lower staff in the field and it is their sole duty to personally visit the field, he observed.

Assistant commissioners, representatives from trading and consumer community attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed old prices of edibles and compared them with the rate list of commodities in other districts after which new rates of edibles were settled down with the consultation of traders, consumers and officials concerned.

The deputy commissioner asked traders to sale standardized essential commodities on prescribed rates. DC Taswar also directed price control magistrates to visit markets and implement the new rates of essential commodities.