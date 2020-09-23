UrduPoint.com
DC Directs For Adopting Preventive Measures Against Smog

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:12 PM

DC directs for adopting preventive measures against smog

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the departments to adopt precautionary and preventive measures against smog at the beginning of the winter season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the departments to adopt precautionary and preventive measures against smog at the beginning of the winter season.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting of District Anti-Smog Committee in which Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain and Deputy Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood were also present.

The deputy commissioner directed the Environment Department to identify hotspots with regard to industrial units while traffic police and transport should prepared traffic hotspots through digital mapping so that situation of smog could be dealt with an effective manner.

He stressed the need to discourage smoking emitting, burning of garbage, plastics and cropresidues and asked the Traffic Police and Secretary RTA to intensify the campaign againstsmoke emitting vehicles.

