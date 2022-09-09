UrduPoint.com

DC Directs For Assessment Of Losses In Flood And Rain Hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 07:06 PM

DC directs for assessment of losses in flood and rain hit areas

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Friday said that relief and supply of essential items should be ensured as soon as possible to the families affected by the recent rains and floods

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Friday said that relief and supply of essential items should be ensured as soon as possible to the families affected by the recent rains and floods.

All revenue officers should ensure the assessment of flood and rain-affected areas to provide relief to the affected families in time.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of revenue officers regarding the district revenue review committee meeting.

The DC directed to complete the computerization of land records at earliest and ensure all possible facilities in the provision of revenue services to citizens.

The resolution of revenue court cases of six months or earlier should be completed immediately, forest magistrates should ensure the implementation of forest recovery cases and take action against the concerned persons he said.

The meeting was attended by the ADC Abbottabad Jibrail Raza, Deputy Director Database Computerization of Land Records, AAC Lubna Iqbal, ADC Ali Sher, Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar Abbottabad, Havelian, Lower Tanawal, Lora, Sub Registrar Abbottabad, Havelian and other revenue staff.

