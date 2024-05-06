DC directs for availability of Roti/Naan at fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh had directed the price control magistrates to accelerate their efforts and ensure availability of Roti/Naan at fixed rate with its full weight across the district.

According to a spokesperson,during a meeting,he took briefing on 17 agenda items from the representatives of various departments and said that the government was committed to provide maximum relief to the masses.

In this connection,Roti/Naan rate was fixed on special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. Now it was the duty of the price control magistrates to check tandoors and hotels across the district and ensure availability of Roti/Naan with its full weight on government-fixed rate.

He also directed the price control magistrates to inspect the shops and stalls in bazaars and markets on regular basis and take strict action against the profiteering and overcharging without any discrimination.

He also directed the FDA and Municipal Corporation officers to remove all kinds of encroachment from the city areas in addition to eliminating wall chalking and taking action against those found involved in walk chalking and encroachments.

He also directed to repair, rehabilitate and make the water filtration plants full functional so that the people could enjoy this facility at maximum extent.

He directed the municipal corporation to fictionalize all streetlights in the city and redress public complaints in this regard on top priority basis.

He directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to concentrate on rehabilitation of public parks and green belts by planting maximum saplings and grass for entertainment of the general public.

He directed the assistant commissioners to ensure strict implementation on marriage action and take action against the violators without any discrimination.

He said that adulteration was an offense as those involved in this heinous crime would be dealt with an iron hand. He directed the health officers to launch a vigorous campaign against adulteration and quackery would be eradicated on urgent basis.

He said that Punjab government was focusing on Suthra Punjab and in this connection, the health centers should pay special attention for cleanliness drive.

He directed the officers of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete de-silting and cleanliness of severe lines and drains on war-footing in addition to providing lids to all open manholes.