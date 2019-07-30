DC directs for best healthcare facilities to mothers

(@imziishan)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kamal Khan has directed the health department to provide best healthcare facilities to mothers and warned that legal action would be taken against a concerned lady health worker in case of her negligence.

Expressing dismay over performance of lady health workers during address to lady health workers here on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said as many as 162 lady health workers were deputed across the district, but situation could not improve.

He added if a baby or mother died during maternity, a legal action would be taken against concerned lady health worker.

He urged that staff of the health department including lady health workers to work with honesty and dedication to eradicate diseases and prevent deaths during maternity.

He said that purpose of the national health programme was to provide Primary healthcare and family planning services during door to door visits.

Since, he said it was prime responsibility of the lady health workers to protect life of baby and mother, therefore lady health workers should create awareness on proper diet and health related issues among mothers.

He said that monthly performance report of the lady health workers would be regularly evaluated and monitored to provide best health care services to masses.

District Health Officer Dr Ashraf Karim briefed about the measures taken for improving service delivery.