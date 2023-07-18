Open Menu

DC Directs For Carrying Out IRS To Eliminate Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 10:43 PM

DC directs for carrying out IRS to eliminate dengue

Deputy Commissioner, Hasan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae and spewed the affected areas with Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Hasan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae and spewed the affected areas with Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS).

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here at his office, he said all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments were fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

He directed that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Hasan directed the officials to make the anti-dengue activities more effective by visiting regularly in the field.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The DC asked the officials to create awareness among people to keep their houses clean, adding a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation in this regard.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Lead All

Recent Stories

Joint Protocol signed to connect Pak, Uzbek via af ..

Joint Protocol signed to connect Pak, Uzbek via afghan-trans railway

35 seconds ago
 Lockheed CEO Says 'Not Convinced' Duration of Ukra ..

Lockheed CEO Says 'Not Convinced' Duration of Ukraine Conflict Will Affect Compa ..

37 seconds ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

39 seconds ago
 Spanish Company Spied for CIA During Ex-Ecuadorian ..

Spanish Company Spied for CIA During Ex-Ecuadorian Leader's Meetings - Reports

3 minutes ago
 ADC directs to take action against those involved ..

ADC directs to take action against those involved in stealing water from Pat-Fee ..

4 minutes ago
 Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No P ..

Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No Place at G20 Table'

4 minutes ago
US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier ..

US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier by North Korea After Crossing ..

7 minutes ago
 U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Win ..

U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Winners on Voyage to Space Camp

7 minutes ago
 Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

7 minutes ago
 Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat W ..

Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat Wave in Spain - Reports

7 minutes ago
 EU Informally Agreed to Impose Military Sanctions ..

EU Informally Agreed to Impose Military Sanctions Against Belarus - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Awareness Seminar held to educate teachers regard ..

Awareness Seminar held to educate teachers regarding prevention of corporal pun ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan