DC directs for carrying out IRS to eliminate dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Hasan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae and spewed the affected areas with Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS).

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here at his office, he said all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments were fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

He directed that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Hasan directed the officials to make the anti-dengue activities more effective by visiting regularly in the field.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The DC asked the officials to create awareness among people to keep their houses clean, adding a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation in this regard.