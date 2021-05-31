DC directs for cleaning storm drains before monsoon rains

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday directed officers of the concerned departments to complete all arrangements for cleaning of storm drains before the monsoon rains so that people could be not face inconvenience as according to Meteorological Department unusual monsoon rains were expected this year

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Shahbaz Hall to review arrangements to face the situation during upcoming monsoon rains.

He also directed the officers to ensure that all the pumping stations in the district should be made operational and technical faults in the machinery should be rectified without any delay.

He also directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to WASA's pumping stations and arrangements of standby generators should be made to face any untoward situation.

" We have to do lot more in shortest possible time for which all officers and staff need to work hard", DC said.

He also directed the Hesco officers to improve power supply system so that no any problems could be emerged during draining out of rain water from residential localities.

The Managing Director of WASA Zahid Khemtio also briefed the meeting regarding draining system of the city.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Hussain Jatoi and officers of other department also attended the meeting.