DC Directs For Complete Elimination Of Dengue Larva

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 09:13 PM

DC directs for complete elimination of dengue larva

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh had directed the chief executive officer health and district coordinator epidemics control to take necessary steps for complete elimination of dengue larva from the city

Presiding over a meeting of district emergency response committee for anti-dengue here on Monday said dengue became a serious issue and the government was spending huge amount on its control.

He said that the tehsil emergency response committees should regularly arrange their meetings with concerned assistant commissioners to evaluate their performance regarding dengue control.

DC Imran Hamid said that officers of concerned departments should be active in field to achieve set targets. In this connection, progress reports of all departments regarding surveillance and prevention activities should be submitted to his office daily so that performance could be evaluated and improved accordingly, he added.

He made it clear that carelessness and dereliction from duties would not be tolerated at any cost.

CEO District Health Authority Dr Kashif Mehmood Kamboo, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Zulqarnain and other officers from different departments were present.

