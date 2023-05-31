UrduPoint.com

DC Directs For Completion Rehabilitation Of Three Roads Within Month

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar has directed for completing construction, repair and maintenance of three main important roads within a month.

During his visit to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Wednesday, the DC directed for completing construction work on Millat Road, Jawad Club Road and Paharri Ground Road.

He cleared that the work on laying down sewerage lines had been completed by WASA but the roads are yet to be rehabilitated due to which citizens were facing difficulties.

WASA Managing Director Engr Khalid Raza Khan assured that all the three roads would be rehabilitated within a stipulated time period.

Deputy Managing Directors Adnan Nisar, Ijaz Latif, Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed and others were present on the occasion.

