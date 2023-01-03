UrduPoint.com

DC Directs For Easy Access To U-turn Near Munianwala Bridge

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Tuesday paid an emergent visit to Munianwala Bridge on Canal Expressway and reviewed the problems faced by the residents of Chak 197-RB, Chak 198-RB and Chak 199-RB for U-turn

He called the Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir on the spot and ordered him to prepare a feasibility report regarding the opening of existing bridge to provide U-tern facilities to area people.

He interacted with the residents of nearby villages and assured them that the district administration would resolve their problems on priority basis.

In this regard, necessary instructions had also been issued to the concerned departments which would take appropriate steps to provide easy access of U-turn for the travelers, he added.

