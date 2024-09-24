DC Directs For Effective Plans To Boost Agricultural Production
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Khushab, Sarosh Fatima on Monday said agriculture had role of backbone in national economy and directed to device effective plans to boost the sector’s production.
She was chairing a meeting regarding various projects for agriculture sector in the district.
Deputy Director Agriculture, Abdul Majid Kahn and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.
The deputy commissioner was briefed about ongoing projects like Plant Protection, Water Management, Crops Reporting Service and others in the meeting.
She directed to make effective plans to achieve set targets in various areas of the sector.
APP/smj/378
