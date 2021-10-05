UrduPoint.com

DC Directs For Eviction Of Graveyard Illegal Occupants

Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:33 PM

The deputy commissioner (DC) Muzaffargarh Tuesday ordered officials to retrieve land of a graveyard in Khan Garh that was illegally occupied by some persons to cultivate crops and earn profits

Graveyard administrator Rana Rafiq had complained that influential persons had been cultivating crops at 23 Kanal area out of the total 71 Kanal area of Sheikh Behlol graveyard at Mauza Chopar Pur.

The DC had sought report from revenue department. The report substantiated the complaint and the DC ordered assistant commissioner Dr Fareeda to evict the illegal occupants.

The AC Khan Garh accompanying a team of officials visited the site and interviewed villagers.

She assured the people that the land would be retrieved soon.

