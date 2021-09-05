DC directs for expediting anti-dengue activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has directed the authorities concerned of Health, Environment, Civil Defense, administration of cooperative housing societies and other departments to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC had instructed the departments to give special attention on anti-dengue activities particularly in all areas where dengue cases were being reported.

He said indoor and outdoor anti-dengue activities should be expedited in all vulnerable areas of the district as due to current weather condition and rains, it was now the peak season for dengue.

He said the departments concerned should further enhance coordination to improve their performance. Participation of the citizens in anti-dengue activities should also be ensured, he added.

The authorities should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive should inspect residential and commercial places and educate the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue, he added.

The DC said hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns should also be checked properly and the citizens should be informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and rooftops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.

He instructed the departments to remain on high alert so that dengue larvae breeding could be controlled in the city.

He said that dengue sensitive Union Councils should be monitored as a matter of priority and dengue hot spots should be eradicated immediately. The departments concerned should also submit compliance reports in this regard, he added.

He said all-out efforts should be made to control dengue.

The DC directed that all the departments should reschedule their micro plans on an emergency basis during September and the shortcomings if any should be reviewed and rectified.

