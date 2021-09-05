UrduPoint.com

DC Directs For Expediting Anti-dengue Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

DC directs for expediting anti-dengue activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has directed the authorities concerned of Health, Environment, Civil Defense, administration of cooperative housing societies and other departments to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC had instructed the departments to give special attention on anti-dengue activities particularly in all areas where dengue cases were being reported.

He said indoor and outdoor anti-dengue activities should be expedited in all vulnerable areas of the district as due to current weather condition and rains, it was now the peak season for dengue.

He said the departments concerned should further enhance coordination to improve their performance. Participation of the citizens in anti-dengue activities should also be ensured, he added.

The authorities should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive should inspect residential and commercial places and educate the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue, he added.

The DC said hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns should also be checked properly and the citizens should be informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and rooftops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.

He instructed the departments to remain on high alert so that dengue larvae breeding could be controlled in the city.

He said that dengue sensitive Union Councils should be monitored as a matter of priority and dengue hot spots should be eradicated immediately. The departments concerned should also submit compliance reports in this regard, he added.

He said all-out efforts should be made to control dengue.

The DC directed that all the departments should reschedule their micro plans on an emergency basis during September and the shortcomings if any should be reviewed and rectified.

/395

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Water Alert Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali September All From Rains Housing

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

2 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

2 hours ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

4 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.