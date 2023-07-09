DC directs for finalizing Muharram arrangements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has directed heads of all departments to finalize their Muharram arrangements well before the commencement of this holy month.

Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, the DC directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete de-silting of sewerage lines before start of Muharram-ul-Haraam. In this connection, additional force should also be deployed so that sewerage system in the route of mourning process could be restored as early as possible.

He also directed the assistant commissioners to hold meeting of organizers of mourning processions and Muharram majalis and finalized the security plan and other arrangements well before time.

He directed the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to take necessary steps for ensuring cleanliness of the city daily early in the morning, saying that ample stock of medicines would be provided in all hospitals and health centers where medical emergency services would be available round the clock.

He directed the hospital managements to devise their duty roster for Muharram-ul-Haraam for dealing emergency cases during this holy month especially during its first decade.

He said that Punjab food Authority (PFA), Civil Defense, Police and Rescue 1122 had been activated with a clear-cut direction to complete their Muharram arrangements on war-footing. In this connection, leaves of their staff were also cancelled and they were directed to submit copy of their Muharram plans in the DC office on urgent basis, he added.