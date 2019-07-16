UrduPoint.com
DC Directs For Foolproof Mechanism To CCHF Virus In Animals Ahead Of Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 12:41 PM

DC directs for foolproof mechanism to CCHF virus in animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq Tuesday directed Livestock Department and other concerned authorities to adopt foolproof mechanism for prevention of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in the district. <

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq Tuesday directed Livestock Department and other concerned authorities to adopt foolproof mechanism for prevention of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in the district.

He issued these directives during a high level meeting regarding measures against the protection of Congo virus here.

He said this virus causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever outbreaks and an awareness campaign should be launched to educate people about the disease and its protection.

Livestock and health departments would establish dusting veterinary pickets at all entry and exit points of the district.People are advised to leave the sacrificial animal for bleeding about half an hour after being slaughtered to avoid the risk of CCHF.

" Livestock and Health departments have already started health education campaign, seminars amongst the vulnerable groups, cattle handlers, traders, butchers, and masses to aware them about the danger of Congo virus", he said.

All stakeholders including Director Dairy and Livestock, District Health Officer Abbottabad, Coordinator Public Health, Police and Tehsil Municipal Administrator participated in the meeting and decided to start an awareness campaign in all over the district by using pamphlets and banners.

Police would ensure that people cannot sell the sacrificial animals other than prescribed markets in the city.

