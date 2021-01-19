DC directs for immediate removal of encroachment from state properties

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Faud Ghaffar Soomro took notice of delay in the removal of encroachments from government properties and directed all concerned departments to identify the encroachments and point out the squatters, and submit a detailed report in that regard

Chairing a meeting regarding anti-encroachment drive the DC directed all the officers to issue notices to all concerned parties for vacation of the government land and warned them of strict action in case of failure. The DC was informed that the lands of Irrigation, Forests, Katchi Abadi, Auqaf and other departments were occupied by different elements.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro expressed his dismay on an encroachment in the shape of a cattle farm which was established in the shooting ball ground Barrage colony.

He ordered the concerned officers to remove the encroachment and illegal parking area and submit a report immediately. He said that all machinery will be provided to them for removal of the encroachments.

Security of government land which would be evicted must be assured Soomro said and instructed that every department should send a daily report to the DC office regarding progress on the drive against encroachment. During the meeting, officers of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Forest Department, Irrigation, and Katchi Abadi briefed about the encroachment over land of the concerned department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tabrez Sadiq Mari, AC City Mohammad Ibrah eem Arbab, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro, AC latifabad Ishtiaque Ali Mangi and other officers attended the meeting.