UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs For Immediate Removal Of Encroachment From State Properties

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:25 PM

DC directs for immediate removal of encroachment from state properties

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Faud Ghaffar Soomro took notice of delay in the removal of encroachments from government properties and directed all concerned departments to identify the encroachments and point out the squatters, and submit a detailed report in that regard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Faud Ghaffar Soomro took notice of delay in the removal of encroachments from government properties and directed all concerned departments to identify the encroachments and point out the squatters, and submit a detailed report in that regard.

Chairing a meeting regarding anti-encroachment drive the DC directed all the officers to issue notices to all concerned parties for vacation of the government land and warned them of strict action in case of failure. The DC was informed that the lands of Irrigation, Forests, Katchi Abadi, Auqaf and other departments were occupied by different elements.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro expressed his dismay on an encroachment in the shape of a cattle farm which was established in the shooting ball ground Barrage colony.

He ordered the concerned officers to remove the encroachment and illegal parking area and submit a report immediately. He said that all machinery will be provided to them for removal of the encroachments.

Security of government land which would be evicted must be assured Soomro said and instructed that every department should send a daily report to the DC office regarding progress on the drive against encroachment. During the meeting, officers of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Forest Department, Irrigation, and Katchi Abadi briefed about the encroachment over land of the concerned department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tabrez Sadiq Mari, AC City Mohammad Ibrah eem Arbab, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro, AC latifabad Ishtiaque Ali Mangi and other officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Progress Qasimabad All From Government

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan announces new political reforms support ..

8 seconds ago

IATA Expresses Support for EU-Wide Vaccine Passpor ..

21 seconds ago

Ukraine Has High Potential for Supplying Hydrogen ..

22 seconds ago

DPC promotes 9 ASIs, 34 HCs of Shaheed Benazirabad ..

24 seconds ago

PDM badly exposed before people: Chief Minister

5 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Says Migration Issue in Guatemala ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.