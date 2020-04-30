DC directs for immediate spray to eliminate locusts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :On the information of appearance of locust swarm in the areas of Deh Akro-3, near Mudh Jamrao Daur tehsil, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited the area and collected information about the locust.

He was accompanied by Additional Director Agriculture Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Ramzan Channa.

Talking to growers during his visit Deputy Commissioner said that district administration would take all possible steps for the elimination of locust swarm in the district.

He instructed department of Agriculture to remain attention about the locust appearance and start immediate spray for its elimination in order to further spread of the swarm and prevent growers from any financial loss.