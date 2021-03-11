UrduPoint.com
DC Directs For Issuing Show Cause Notices To Doctor, Two Nurses Of DHQ

Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Acting Deputy Commissioner Qamar-ul-Zaman Qaisrani ordered to issue show cause notices to one doctor and two nurses of district headquarters hospital over absence during duty.

The show cause notices were served to Emergency medical officer Dr Maimoona and staff nurses Uzma and Sana Anjum.

The acting DC ordered this during surprise visit to district headquarters hospital and Fatima Jinnah hospital late last night.

He directed medical superintendent to submit report after conducting inquiry into the incident.

He also inquired after the health of patients and asked about provision of free medicines there.

The DC lauded the doctors and staff of Fatima Jinnah hospital. He said the doctors and paramedical staff's absence from duty would not be tolerated and said that he would continue to pay surprise visits to hospitals and health centers.

He warned that if any doctor or staff member found absent from duty again would be terminated from service.

The acting DC said that health sector was included in priorities of the incumbent government as health cards and other programes were introduced to provide free health facilities to masses.

He said that if any government employee could not provide relief to masses, then he has no right to stay on the post.

